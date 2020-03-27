Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Assist with Compensation for a Navy Veteran who Has Lung Cancer and Was Exposed to Asbestos Decades Ago

"To get the financial job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer the Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, USA, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the remarkable attorneys at Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who was exposed to asbestos decades ago. The typical person they are trying to assist is over 60 years old and their lung cancer has been recently diagnosed. Even if the person smoked cigarettes the financial compensation for a person like this could exceed a hundred thousand dollars. Additionally, the Advocate is offering to assist manufacturing workers, public utility workers, construction workers, or auto mechanics who have lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago. "Most people like this never get compensated-and we are trying to change this sad fact as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Illinois.USNavyLungCancer.Com

To get the financial job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer the Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303.”www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is now offering to help a Navy Veteran or a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer develop what they call the list. The ‘list’ documents how, where and when a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation as the Advocate would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Illinois.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Chicago, Springfield, Rockford, Peoria or anywhere in Illinois. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at one Illinois’s two dozen power plants, steel mill workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Illinois.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.