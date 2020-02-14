AQuity Celebrates Significant Milestones After First Year Under New Brand

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AQuity Solutions is celebrating notable business milestones at the conclusion of their first year under their new company brand. A leading clinical documentation and health information management services firm, AQuity delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Although the company has continuously served the market for over 45 years, AQuity launched as an independent services firm in February of 2019 after the technology assets of a formerly combined enterprise were divested.Notable first year business accomplishments under the new brand for the transcription, coding and virtual scribe firm include repeating as the KLAS Transcription Service Category Leader, their fifth consecutive year as the top ranked Black Book Transcription Service, gaining 14-points year-over-year on their KLAS Coding Services scores, and surpassing the 1,000 virtual scribe threshold in only the third year of operation. Uniquely, AQuity scribe supported physicians also became the first group to achieve 100% physician EHR satisfaction scores validated through third party research, far outpacing traditional in-person scribes or Virtual Personal Assistants VPAs in the battle against physician burnout.“There is always a risk of losing market momentum when changing a decades old brand,” noted Michael Daughton, AQuity’s Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. “Fortunately, our uninterrupted business momentum over the past year demonstrates the market’s acceptance of our new name. As pioneers in the real-time virtual scribing market, we are clearly making a positive impact on clinical efficiency. Additionally, our industry leading transcription and coding services continue to drive key middle revenue cycle KPI advantages, enabling optimum reimbursements for our client base of over 3,000 customers. Our growth is accelerating and we truly feel as though we’re just getting started.”“We have always considered flexible, high quality outsourced services as the key to cost-effective management of ever-changing technology and regulatory challenges,” added Kashyap Joshi, AQuity’s CEO. “Our exceptional performance across all service lines through the first year under the AQuity brand shows the reason for that confidence. The value of our offerings are easy to measure and our clients were unfazed by our name change. I couldn’t be prouder of what we have accomplished.”About AQuityAQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, and interim management services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held.



