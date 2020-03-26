Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer and Who Had Exposure to Asbestos to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO-Get Compensated

"We have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to assist a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Kansas if the person also had significant exposure to asbestos.” — Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

TOPEKA, KANSAS, USA, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Kansas to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if their loved one also had significant exposure to asbestos. The person they are attempting to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure would have taken place decades ago. Financial compensation for a person like this could exceed a hundred thousand dollars. Even if the person smoked cigarettes, they could still get compensated. Most people like this do not realize is the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. https://Kansas.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to assist a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Kansas if the person also had significant exposure to asbestos. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

If a Navy Veteran or person in Kansas had heavy exposure to asbestos while in the navy or at work and they now have lung cancer they or their family members are urged to call the Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303 to get assistance creating the list. The ‘list’ is documentation of how, where and when a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer war exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the Advocate would like to explain at 800-714-0303. https://Kansas.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, Lawrence or anywhere in Kansas. https://Kansas.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kansas include Veterans of the US Navy, one of Kansas’s dozen plus power plants, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, aerospace workers in Wichita, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically. the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers.

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Kansas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.