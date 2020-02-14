Mirex reaffirms promotion of "new" Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 14 - The Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex), Domingos Vieira Lopes, this Friday in Luanda encouraged press officers to show a strict country in the management of public affairs and turned to foreign investment.,

Speaking at a meeting with Angolan press attachés, the official said that, among other tasks, these diplomatic agents should promote an Angola geared towards valuing and protecting foreign investment.

Domingos Vieira Lopes stressed the need for press officers to pass information on the reforms underway in the country to the Angolan community abroad.

