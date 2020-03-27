Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Vermont or Their Family Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Accelerated Compensation

"To get the compensation job done for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Vermont the Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Vermont receives the best possible financial compensation settlement results. When a person mentions mesothelioma, it is unlikely most people would ever think of Vermont because it is not a big industrial state like Michigan. However, Vermont is home to thousands of Navy Veterans who were heavily exposed to asbestos prior to 1980 as the Advocate would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

To get the financial compensation job done for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Vermont or their family members the Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they make house calls anywhere in Vermont for a no obligation consultation about compensation.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Vermont or nationwide.

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Vermont.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans."

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland, Barre, Montpelier or anywhere in Vermont.

For the best possible treatment options in Vermont we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital

* University of Vermont Medical Canter: https://www.med.uvm.edu/uvmcancercenter/center-home.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



