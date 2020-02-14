Set Your Place at the Captain’s Table to Help Combat 1 in 5 Kids Going Hungry

Cooper Levenson Announces Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show Event to benefit Community Food Bank of NJ and Let Us Eat - Please

/EIN News/ -- Atlantic City, NJ, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set your place at the Captain’s Table to enjoy an evening of great food, cocktails, live entertainment, handmade gift items, a wine pull and auction, and more while raising funds to provide food for local, underprivileged children.

There are over 1.1 million food insecure people living in New Jersey and more than one-third of them are children. In our area, one-in-five children go hungry.

The annual Captain’s Table VIP Reception will be held on Thursday, February 27, 6-8 PM, during the Atlantic City Boat Show at the Atlantic City Convention Center. It will feature 25 area chefs who will be serving their most popular dishes complimented by tastings from area distilleries, wineries and breweries. The Egg Harbor Township High School jazz band and magician Chad Juros will add to the festivities. Uniquely created candy dishes, dog bowls and photo/note holders by students from Galloway Township and Egg Harbor City public schools will be available for sale while supplies last.

The Captain’s Table VIP reception is provided each year by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Southern Branch in cooperation with Let Us Eat - Please, Inc. Both organizations rely on the generosity of supporters to help feed those who would otherwise go hungry.

Tickets are $125 per person and include free admission to the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show all day on February 27.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit: https://cfbnj.org/event/captains-table-atlantic-city-boat-show-2020/

