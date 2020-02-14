Acrow Limited Moves to New Toronto Location as Part of Firm’s Expansion Plans

Move will provide a more centrally-located headquarters in the country

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced that its Canadian company, Acrow Limited, will move to new headquarters on Tuesday February 18, 2020. The new address is 2150 Islington Avenue, Suite 206, Toronto, ON M9P 3V4. The new phone number is 416.551.3836. The move comes amid a push to attract top talent at the firm.



“In the wake of substantial 2019 growth, Acrow Limited will relocate to a new facility in Toronto on February 18,” said Gordon Scott, Director of Operations and Sales, Acrow Limited. “We are excited to continue the extraordinary growth we’ve experienced in the last few years and are anticipating that our new location will be attractive to the top-level talent we hope to bring on board.”

Added Bill Killeen, Acrow CEO, “In the wake of our recent combination with Mabey Bridge, we have attained a broader mass. The combined Acrow – Mabey team is able to more effectively meet the needs and requirements of government agencies and contractors within Canada and worldwide. Our move to the financial and business hub of Canada will enhance our ability to serve our Canadian clients and to attract the best talent.”

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com .

