YOOBIC and RetailNext Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership to Collaborate on Next-Generation In-Store Customer Experience Solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today at Euroshop, YOOBIC , the leading retail physical experience platform, announced a partnership with RetailNext , the market leader in IoT smart store analytics, to help brick-and-mortar retailers optimize shopper conversion. The partnership centers on integration of RetailNext’s analytics into YOOBIC’s digital platform for optimizing the store experience.“Our retail clients need to react with speed to changes in their business. By using insights delivered by RetailNext to take action through YOOBIC, retailers can move with agility and decisiveness that is not currently possible,” said Fabrice Haiat, CEO of YOOBIC.“This integration of data platforms with YOOBIC will help our retail clients quickly turn RetailNext’s powerful shopper analytics and insights into actions that drive improvements across their store networks,” said Alexei Agratchev, co-founder and CEO of RetailNext.YOOBIC’s digital platform provides brick-and-mortar retailers with a completely digitized approach to deploying visual merchandising updates, promotions, store checks, and other common retail tasks. This easy-to-use platform integrates task management, mobile microlearning, and employee engagement to quickly and accurately deploy these critical initiatives. Clients report dramatic improvements in speed of deployment and store network compliance rates with visual merchandising compliance increasing from the 60 percent range to 85 percent or more.By crossing RetailNext data with the data collected through YOOBIC, retailers will be able to measure how the deployment and compliance of their in-store operations impact traffic and conversions. They will also be able to trigger specific actions and tasks in-store based on store analytics data, bringing the agility of e-commerce to brick-and-mortar retailing. “We are thrilled to integrate RetailNext’s powerful data into our digital platform,” added YOOBIC CEO Fabrice Haiat. “YOOBIC has helped a number of clients achieve conversion improvements and we expect further acceleration through this partnership.”To kick off this partnership, YOOBIC and RetailNext will be hosting a webinar on March 10th to discuss “How to Leverage Store Analytics to Power Sales Growth.” Participants can register for free at get.retailnext.net/retailnext-yoobic-webinar. YOOBIC will also be demonstrating its solution at Euroshop between February 16th – 20th. Please stop by booth D96 (Hall 3) or visit info.yoobic.com/yoobic-retailnext-partnership to learn more about the partnership.About YOOBICYOOBIC is a Physical Experience Platform that helps retailers, restaurants and brands deliver a perfect customer experience across every location. With YOOBIC, every element of the experience is optimized - from execution of promotions and visual merchandising to deployment of standard operating procedures to associate training and engagement - enabling multi-location businesses to consistently satisfy customers and keep them coming back over and over again.Based in New York, London, Paris, Tel Aviv and Sao Paulo with more than 200 employees, YOOBIC is used by over 150 retailers, restaurants, and brands across the world including Lacoste, Kate Spade, Puma, Mazda, Ladurée, Kenzo, Clarins, and Peugeot. Learn more at www.yoobic.com About RetailNextThe first retail vertical IoT platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience real time.More than 500 retailers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext’s analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, eliminate unnecessary costs and mitigate liability risks. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. Learn more at www.retailnext.net ###Media contacts:EMEAJames Katz, EMEA Lead - Growth Strategy TeamEmail: jkatz@yoobic.comPhone number: +44 7930 656 383USADon Chapman, Head of Partnerships & StrategyEmail: dchapman@yoobic.comPhone number: +1 201 286 9425



