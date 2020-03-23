Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Is Urging the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Maine to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Expedited Compensation

"Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste or one of his colleagues will travel to Maine to meet a person with mesothelioma in the person's home to explain how a compensation claim works.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BANGOR, MAINE, USA, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker anywhere in Maine if their loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. To assist a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with mesothelioma we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst. Attorney Erik Karst and his team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and shipyard workers for decades and they are are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. They can frequently expedite compensation for people like this.

"Rather than sending a Navy Veteran, a shipyard worker or person with mesothelioma in Maine a 'free' kit, package, guide, or booklet-attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste or one of his senior colleagues will travel to Maine to meet a person with mesothelioma in the person's home to explain how the compensation process works and estimate the potential value of the claim. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in Maine. https://Maine.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maine the Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* The Maine Medical Cancer Institute: https://www.mmc.org/cancer-institute

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



