Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of 3,750,000 common shares, which initially closed on January 27, 2020, have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 562,500 common shares at the public offering price of $16.00 per share, raising additional gross proceeds of $9.0 million and increasing the total gross proceeds of the public offering to $69.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Xenon.



Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to Xenon in connection with the transaction.

A shelf registration statement relating to the common shares offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 6, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on August 15, 2019. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by phone at (877) 821- 7388; from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, Attn: Syndicate, or by phone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or from Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at 212-518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

No securities were offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Xenon Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com







