Republic of Armenia : Technical Assistance Report-Strategic Choices for Tax Administration to Enhance Tax Compliance

February 14, 2020

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

This mission advised on strategic options to enhance tax compliance in Armenia. It complements the March 2018 tax administration mission, which provided the State Revenue Committee (SRC) with general guidance to develop and implement a compliance improvement framework.1 At the request of the authorities, this report focuses on the specific issues which continue to hamper effective compliance management, including the tax policy framework and the SRC’s business processes.