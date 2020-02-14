Republic of Armenia : Technical Assistance Report-Strategic Choices for Tax Administration to Enhance Tax Compliance
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.
Publication Date:
February 14, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
This mission advised on strategic options to enhance tax compliance in Armenia. It complements the March 2018 tax administration mission, which provided the State Revenue Committee (SRC) with general guidance to develop and implement a compliance improvement framework.1 At the request of the authorities, this report focuses on the specific issues which continue to hamper effective compliance management, including the tax policy framework and the SRC’s business processes.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/45
English
Publication Date:
February 14, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513530277/1934-7685
Stock No:
1ARMEA2020001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
49
