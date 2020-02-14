There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,045 in the last 365 days.

Republic of Armenia : Technical Assistance Report-Strategic Choices for Tax Administration to Enhance Tax Compliance

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

Publication Date:

February 14, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This mission advised on strategic options to enhance tax compliance in Armenia. It complements the March 2018 tax administration mission, which provided the State Revenue Committee (SRC) with general guidance to develop and implement a compliance improvement framework.1 At the request of the authorities, this report focuses on the specific issues which continue to hamper effective compliance management, including the tax policy framework and the SRC’s business processes.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/45

English

Publication Date:

February 14, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513530277/1934-7685

Stock No:

1ARMEA2020001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

49

