Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to an Auto Plant Worker Anywhere in Michigan to Call for Immediate Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For A Much Better Compensation Result and a House Call

"Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are experienced mesothelioma attorneys, they have been helping auto/truck plant workers and mechanics with mesothelioma or decades.” — Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center

DETROIT , MICHIGAN, USA, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a former auto or truck assembly plant worker with mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for immediate access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are extremely experienced mesothelioma attorneys, they have been helping auto/truck plant workers and mechanics with mesothelioma or decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this.

"The other thing that makes attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste remarkable is the will travel to meet a person anywhere in Michigan for a no obligation house call to discuss the mesothelioma compensation process as well as try to determine the value of the person's potential claim. This is a much better option that a mesothelioma 'claims center' where you are stuck talking to an operator. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Rather than offering a 'free' booklet, or overnight package the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free vital service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Michigan and nationwide:

“We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Coronavirus /COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available to diagnosed person anywhere in the state of Michigan including communities such as Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Warren, Battle Creek, Marquette, Farmington Hills, Lansing, or Ann Arbor. https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim in Michigan gets the best possible compensation, they are also focused on medical treatment for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities:

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ann Arbor, Michigan: http://www.mcancer.org/

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: http://www.karmanos.org/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



