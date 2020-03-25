"The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to make certain a person with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania receives better compensation results.” — Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center

PITTSBURGH , PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Pennsylvania receives much better financial compensation results. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma nationwide. If a person with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania wants the best possible compensation results it is vital they hire some of the nation's most skilled attorneys. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "One thing that makes attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste unique for a person with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania is Erik or one of his colleagues will travel almost immediately to the home of the person with mesothelioma to discuss the compensation process and to determine the potential value of the claim. This a vastly superior deal than a 'free' generic booklet, pamphlet or other nonsense about mesothelioma. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303." https://Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Rather than offering a 'free' booklet the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free vital service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania and nationwide:

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Coronavirus /COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer are available throughout the state of Pennsylvania including communities such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, or Bethlehem. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Pennsylvania we strongly recommend the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia: https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/about.

* University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute: http://www.upmccancercenter.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Pennsylvania include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, insulators, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



