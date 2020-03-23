"Erik Karst or one his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste will make a house call anywhere in Ohio where they can meet the person with mesothelioma to discuss compensation face to face.” — Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a person with mesothelioma in Ohio or their loved ones to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can explain mesothelioma compensation is a one-shot deal. What we are trying to say is if you hire an inexperienced lawyer or law firm you could lose out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial compensation results and be none the wiser. We offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a person with mesothelioma in Ohio understands how the compensation process works and he typically can access the potential value of the claim.

"In most cases Erik Karst or one his colleagues at the law firm of the law firm of Karst von Oiste will almost immediately make a house call anywhere in Ohio where they can meet the person with mesothelioma to discuss compensation face to face. This is a much better option than a 'free' booklet or calculator or other such nonsense. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/



Coronavirus /COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/departments/cancer.

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, or Youngstown. https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



