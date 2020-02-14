President Trump Designates Secretary Brouillette a Member of the National Space Council

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to include the U.S. Secretary of Energy as a member of the National Space Council.

“The Department of Energy is proud to become an official member of the National Space Council to further efforts toward American leadership in scientific advancement and space exploration,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will unlock the mysteries of space and empower our commercial partners to see the untapped potential in space. The Department of Energy, through our nuclear R&D, has long provided the capabilities to provide fuel for spacecraft for deep space missions. We look forward to working across the federal government and with industry to renew our commitment to space.”

“The Department of Energy joining the National Space Council only amplifies our nation’s commitment towards learning more about our universe, and creating innovative technologies to assist in advancing development in space,” said Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar. “We must recognize space as an industry of the future that will lead to worldly discoveries in our lifetime.”

View the President’s Executive Order here.

###