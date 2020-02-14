American Premium Water Corporation (HIPH) to Launch New 100mg CBD Shots at the USA CBD Expo in Las Vegas

American Premium Water Corporation (HIPH) ("the Company") announces that it will be launching new 100mg CBD shots at the USA CBD Expo, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 13th-15th, which is the nation's largest CBD expo. Company sales representatives will be providing samples to distributors and retailers at the event. They will also be selling the new 20mg flavored water that the Company recently launched. The shots utilize the Company's proprietary Hydro Nanotechnology and will be marketed under the "Better than Oil" slogan.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated, "I am happy to announce the launch of our 100mg shots. This product was developed in coordination with feedback from retailers and distributors that we have been engaged with. This is a product category that has very little competition; we anticipate being able to scale very quickly. Our Hydro Nanotechnology allows for the creation of a potent product that will allow consumers to quickly feel the effects of the CBD. Utilizing the Company's Hydro-Nano technology, this product will deliver CBD into the bloodstream much more efficiently than CBD hemp oils and tinctures, without the unfavorable taste associated with those products."

"The shot will be priced at $3.49, modestly priced above 5-Hour energy and other 2oz energy shots. The 100mg 2oz product will be marketed as "Chill Shots". This product is tailor made for the convenience store channel, like 7-Eleven where we currently have a distribution relationship. Retailers like them have shown a willingness to be progressive when it comes to ingestible CBD products. The higher margins from lower shipping costs of the smaller shot units is another aspect that makes this product attractive to the Company. Along with our flavored CBD water, which was well received at the Super Bowl events, I am fairly confident that we will have a successful show. While I wish I could be in Vegas with the team, I am quite confident they will do a great job marketing and selling our new products. The Company has many exciting developments on the horizon, and I look forward to giving an update to shareholders about the results from the show and some of the other things that we have in the pipeline," concluded Mr. Fishoff

Goldman Research initiated coverage of the Company on February 13th, 2020, giving a $0.0125 price target. To read the full report, click here

LALPINA CBD water can be purchased online at: https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

LYNKS Pet CBD Water can be purchased online at: https://www.singleseed.com/product/lynks-cbd-pet-water-6-pack/

Vanexxe can be purchased on Amazon here

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nanotechnologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality hemp derived CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons but also to provide our customers with the highest quality product possible.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company’s business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) EDGAR database.