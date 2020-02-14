Fortis Inc. Donates $500,000 to Support Cancer Care in Newfoundland and Labrador

/EIN News/ -- ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis") President and CEO, Barry Perry, today announced a $500,000 donation to enhance cancer care in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The donations will help cancer patients in this province in two ways. Half of the donation will be to the Health Care Foundation, supporting their efforts to renovate and upgrade 4 North A of the Health Sciences Centre. This unit provides acute cancer care to patients and provides an area of comfort and support for families during cancer treatment. The other half will support the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation and their campaign to build a new chemotherapy unit for the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre in St. John's.

"When patients and their families are fighting cancer, they need strength, support and welcoming surroundings," said Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis. "Our donation will help create modern and comfortable spaces for patients and families during the most challenging time in their lives. Championing cancer patient care is close to our hearts at Fortis and we are proud to support these projects and the positive impact they will have on cancer care."

"Through their continued support of the Health Care Foundation, Fortis is truly improving hospitals and health centres, right here at home," said Ken Bennett, Health Care Foundation Vice Chair. "Unit 4 North A provides cancer care to patients who require a close and attentive level of care. Patients can stay in this unit for as long as required, with their families spending time right there beside them. Our complete renovation of 4 North A will give patients and their loved ones a more comfortable setting for their cancer journey."

"We are thrilled to receive this generous contribution from Fortis for the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation's In This Together campaign," said Karl Smith, Campaign Chair. "Fortis has been a long-time supporter of cancer care in Newfoundland and Labrador, and we are honoured to have their support on this campaign to construct a new $6.5 million state-of-the-art chemotherapy unit for the Cancer Centre in St. John's. The new unit will integrate all outpatient chemotherapy services in the one unit and provide additional space to meet future demand. We are profoundly grateful to Fortis for this tremendous boost."

Research shows that one in two people in Newfoundland and Labrador will experience a cancer diagnosis at some point throughout their lives. Those who face cancer will be treated at state-of-the-art facilities where they can focus on health, hope and getting better.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2019 revenue of $8.8 billion and total assets of $53 billion as at December 31, 2019. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

