Mercedes-Benz Canada Announces Adam Chamberlain as President and CEO

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas J. Speeks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz North America, has appointed Adam Chamberlain to President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada effective April 1, 2020. Chamberlain succeeds Brian D. Fulton, who after 25 successful years with Mercedes-Benz has decided to depart the company to pursue other opportunities.



“Adam’s leadership will reinforce our retail and product strategy in Canada and further strengthen collaboration with our dealer partners for sustained growth,” said Speeks. “I would like to thank Brian for his leadership and contributions to our success in the Canadian market, and wish him all the best for the future.”

Fulton started with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services (MBFS) in 1994. He successfully led the MBFS organizations in Canada, China and the U.S. prior to his appointment as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada in 2016, when he returned to his native Canada to become the first Canadian-born CEO since the company’s arrival in 1955. Fulton led Mercedes-Benz Canada to the number one luxury manufacturer position in each year of his tenure (six consecutive years overall).

In his new role as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, Chamberlain will assume overall responsibility for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz vans. He will lead Mercedes-Benz Canada’s 1,200 employees across 14 locations and a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships.

Chamberlain has served as Vice President, Sales at Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) since 2016. During that time he has worked to develop new and used vehicle sales as well as the distribution and logistics functions. Chamberlain’s post prior to joining MBUSA was sales director for Mercedes-Benz UK, with overall responsibility for new and pre-owned sales as well as fleet sales and distribution. Working closely with the Mercedes-Benz UK dealer network, Chamberlain supported Mercedes-Benz UK to achieve a significant sales increase from 2013 to 2015. Prior to joining Mercedes-Benz in 2013, Chamberlain worked in the automotive industry for 17 years, holding a variety of leadership positions in sales and marketing.

Chamberlain holds an honours degree in International Business and German from Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom. Chamberlain will, for an interim period, also continue his current responsibilities as Vice President, Sales at Mercedes-Benz USA. A successor to Chamberlain at MBUSA will be announced in due time.



About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 46,090 vehicles in 2019. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information, please contact:

Zakary Paget (647) 267-5932 zakary.paget@mercedes-benz.ca

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca .



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c9166ef-aa43-45a1-9ccc-d44a06d86276

