Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Announces Update Regarding the Reorganization of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. into Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“Brookfield”) announced that stockholders of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: INF) approved the proposed reorganization of INF into Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Reorganization”). Additionally, as previously announced, stockholders of RA previously approved the proposal to issue additional shares of common stock to effect the proposed Reorganization of INF into RA.



Brookfield also previously announced that the Reorganization was expected to be completed following the close of the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on Friday, February 21, 2020. Brookfield, however, has moved the closing date of the Reorganization to Friday, March 6, 2020. The date of the Reorganization will be subject to all applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions being satisfied. Detailed information on the Reorganization is contained in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus previously filed with the SEC.

As a reminder, the Boards of Directors of INF and RA (together, the “Funds”) previously declared their monthly distributions for February and March 2020 as follows:

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share February 2020 February 12, 2020 February 11, 2020 February 20, 2020 $0.0817 March 2020 March 18, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 26, 2020 $0.0817

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share February 2020 February 12, 2020 February 11, 2020 February 20, 2020 $0.1990 March 2020 March 18, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 26, 2020 $0.1990

Assuming the Reorganization is consummated following the close of the NYSE on Friday, March 6, 2020, stockholders of INF will receive RA’s March 2020 distribution, following receipt of INF’s February 2020 monthly distribution discussed above. The Boards of Directors of the Funds do not expect the need to declare any special distributions for the Funds prior to the Reorganization.

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of a Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.*

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are referred to as "forward-looking statements" under the U.S. federal securities laws. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the historical experience of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC and the Funds managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC and its present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC and the Funds managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $19 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Funds use their websites as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Funds is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com .

COMPANY CONTACT

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

*Distributions include all distribution payments regardless of source and may include net income, capital gains, and/or return of capital (ROC). ROC should not be confused with yield or income. Each Fund's Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting publicsecurities.brookfield.com. Final determination of a distribution's tax character will be made on Form 1099 DIV and sent to shareholders. On a tax basis, as of December 31, 2019, the most recent available figures, the estimated components of the cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date would include an estimated return of capital of (i) $0.9533 (97.24%) per share for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.; and (ii) $1.0898 (45.64%) per share for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. These amounts are an estimate and the actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes may change upon final determination of tax characteristics and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. A return of capital is not taxable and results in a reduction in the tax basis of a shareholder’s investment. The final determination regarding the nature of the distributions will be made after the end of a Fund’s fiscal year when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits. The final tax status of the distributions may differ substantially and will be made available to shareholders after the close of each calendar year. The proportion of distributions that are treated as taxable distributions may also vary and or increase in future years. The Funds invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), which are generally treated as partnerships for federal income tax purposes. Distributions from MLPs are estimated as income and return of capital based on information reported by the MLPs and management’s estimates of such amounts based on historical information. These estimates are adjusted when the actual source of distributions is disclosed by the MLPs and the actual amounts may differ from the estimated amounts. In setting each Fund’s distribution policy, we and the Fund’s Board considers a number of factors, including both expected income and distributions received by the Fund and our expectations regarding potential capital appreciation. From time to time a Fund may be over- or under- distributed when taking into account actual income, distributions and net unrealized gains or losses since actual capital appreciation is variable over time. However, the goal is to have a distribution rate that is stable over the long term.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.



