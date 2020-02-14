A Heartfelt $1 Ask for Our Men and Women in Blue Across the US to EndPTSD - with PTP

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EndPTSD‘s TTM PTP, Inc. a registered 501(c)3 non-profit with a proven working solution to help EndPTSD using their anonymous program; Post Tour Processing (PTP), is calling on all officers, their families and friends across the US to visit www.End-PTSD.org and donate a minimum of $1 to EndPTSD.

PTP is launching their February fundraiser and heightened awareness campaign to help cops across the US suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that can lead to suicide and put an end to their suffering in silence.

It takes great courage and a deep loyalty for the police to protect us and keep the peace across the US. As a nation we need to show our officers love by supporting their emotional health.

Last year alone 214 officers in the US committed suicide.

There are approximately 1 million police officers throughout the US and close to 240,000 of them have PTSD.

Roughly 330,000 cops have partial symptoms that can eventually lead to PTSD if not properly addressed.

PTSD can happen from one extreme traumatic situation or from exposure to many stressful incidents over time. These pressures in some officers may lead to physical and mental health problems that could result in overwhelming anxiety, depression, phobias, high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep disorders, destructive behavior; such as domestic violence, alcoholism, eating disorders, prescription drug abuse and unintentional overreactions on the job with peers and the public.

With EndPTSD’s Post Tour Processing (PTP) peer facilitator program, officers can anonymously communicate with trained, active and retired law enforcement volunteers to get the help they need to process, share, talk through what they’ve experienced and de-stress without fear of losing their status at work or job. If need be, those who are in crises would be referred to professional therapists for further treatment.

We are asking for those who benefit from the hard work and protection that our police provide, to please donate to the EndPTSD’s - PTP program so our police officers across the US get the help they need to remain healthy while protecting our great nation.

To Donate Please Go To:

www.End-PTSD.org

About EndPTSD’s Post Tour Processing (PTP)

Developed “By Police, For Police, With Police”, EndPTSD's Post Tour Processing (PTP) is an independent group of committed and concerned retired officers and police professionals, formed to address a gap in the services available for law enforcement. It was their Executive Board of TTM PTP, Inc. a non-profit 501 (3)c who identified and developed the anonymous preventive program (PTP) to make available a viable solution for police officers that would not otherwise have a place to support each other during a time of overwhelming stress.

To Donate Please Go To: www.End-PTSD.org

TTM PTP, Inc. Board Of Directors:

Robyn Cannariato

Chris Hetherington

Dennis J. McCreight

Philip Schoppmann

Timothy Whitcomb

Charles L’Hommedieu Jr.

James H. Banish

Jerry Leary

David Grand

To Donate Please Go To: www.End-PTSD.org

Contact:

Robyn Cannariato

(516) 480-3579

Location:

John Shields Detective Agency

310 Fifth Avenue / 6th Fl.

New York, New York

10001

For more info please go to: https://ttmpt.com

To Donate Go To: https://ttmpt.org

Facebook Donations: https://www.facebook.com/donate/830535457386599/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.