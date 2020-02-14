Aurora Mobile and Unified Push Alliance Jointly Develop an Outbreak Alert Service to Assist with Government Targeted Prevention and Control Efforts

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it is collaborating with Unified Push Alliance (UPA) and other UPA members to jointly develop “Outbreak Alert”, a service that will be used to distribute timely outbreak information to mobile users. The service will strengthen the government’s targeted prevention and control efforts against the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”).



Outbreak Alert was developed based on Tuibida, a live-to-push mobile internet infrastructure, which was developed by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and other UPA members. The innovative service facilitates the timely and user-friendly distribution of outbreak information through installation-free quick apps. The Tuibida infrastructure operates without the need for a data network, ensures low power consumption, consumes less memory than traditional push and SMS channels and operates without the need for running in the background. The successful application of Outbreak Alert in China’s fight against COVID-19 will set a new global standard for emergency alert and response services within the international community.

The features of the Outbreak Alert service offer multiple advantages for reaching users. It utilizes the signaling channel for messages and achieves fast and highly reliable delivery of information to users. Without the need to pre-install any apps, users can simply click the notification to open a new page which may include more graphics than a traditional text-only notification, which greatly enhances the sender’s ability to transmit insightful information. It has an interaction feature that allows users to make direct contact with relevant regulators through quick apps, if there is a need for further consultation. This builds trust, restores confidence in public services and mitigates the spread of rumors. The service also allows for delivery through designated base stations to ensure that notifications reach target users with a high success rate and in a timely manner. Outbreak Alert has an even greater impact when combined with big data analytics as it improves alert accuracy through more effective targeting of users.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Developing Outbreak Alert with UPA provides another opportunity for us to leverage our cutting-edge big data analytic capabilities and collaborative approach to innovation as we support our national authorities. As a UPA member, we are firmly committed to the charitable cause of the association and maintaining the highest standards of corporate social responsibility. We are proud of our efforts in assisting our nation to distribute critical information during the final stages of the fight against COVID-19.”

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China, and a pioneer in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora Mobile has accumulated data from approximately 1.39 million mobile applications that have utilized the Company’s developer services and nearly 30.8 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly active unique device base of nearly 1.34 billion, as of September 2019. Based on Aurora Mobile’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

