IVECO wins prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 for the IVECO S-Way heavy duty truck

/EIN News/ -- IVECO has won the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 for the IVECO S-Way in the Automobiles/Vehicles Category of the Product Discipline. Recognized as a symbol of design excellence, the annual award competition is organised by iF International Forum Design GmbH, one of the oldest independent design institutions in the world.

London, February 14, 2020

IVECO, the commercial vehicle brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI/ MI: CNHI), was awarded the accolade for its IVECO S-Way heavy duty truck, which was selected by an international jury of 78 independent experts from 7,298 entries submitted from 56 countries. The selection criteria ranged from an assessment of the product’s uniqueness, execution and workmanship, to evaluating its aesthetic and emotional appeal as well as considering its environmental standards and carbon footprint.

The IVECO S-Way perfectly meets these criteria with numerous innovative elements throughout. The vehicle offers a complete package of features developed with a focus on driver centricity, sustainability and a new, extended level of connectivity – everything logistics operators need to ensure their fleets benefit from top-level uptime, efficiency and productivity. The IVECO S-Way design encapsulates both technical and aerodynamic features into a harmonious and integrated body capable of communicating simultaneously technology and power, dynamism and balance, and a refined aesthetic quality.

The seamless integration of key vehicle components is designed to bestow a strong sense of continuity between the front and the side of the truck. The upper roof design maximizes interior living space and contributes to a sense of strength and stability.

IVECO S-Way is characterized by all the styling cues that identify the IVECO DNA such as the logo dominating the highly detailed and iconic grille, the sharp headlamps, and the perfect surfaces and balanced proportions typical of the Italian design heritage.

