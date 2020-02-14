NIO Announces Additional US$100 Million Private Placements of Short-term Convertible Notes

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, today announced that it has entered into definitive transaction documents with two unaffiliated Asia-based investment funds (the “Purchasers”), pursuant to which NIO will issue and sell convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$100 million to the Purchasers through private placement. The closings of both placements are subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and are expected to occur on or prior to February 19, 2020.



In light of the Company’s recent financing transactions, the combined aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes issued in all private placements announced so far in 2020 will reach US$200 million once fully completed.

The notes to be issued to the Purchasers bear zero interest and mature on February 4, 2021. Prior to maturity, the holder of the notes has the right to convert either all or part of the principal amount of the notes into Class A ordinary shares (or ADSs) of the Company (a) from the date that is six (6) months after the issuance date, at a conversion price of US$3.07 per ADS, or (b) upon the completion of a bona fide issuance of equity securities of the Company for fundraising purposes, at the conversion price derived from such equity financing.

The Company is currently working on several financing projects, the outcome of which is uncertain at this stage. The Company will announce any material developments or information subject to the requirements by applicable laws.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began the first deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater smart premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and plans to commence deliveries in 2020.

