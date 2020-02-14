Registrations for the Parma School 2020 ‘One Health’ will close on 16 February 2020

Due to the high number of applications received, registrations for the Parma School 2020 will close on Sunday, 16 February 2020 at midnight, local time (Parma, GMT+1).

The Parma School 2020 “One Health” will take place in Parma from 9-11 June 2020.

The One Health concept, which recognises that human and animal health and the environment are tightly connected, is a topic of global significance and the focus of this intensive course.

The course is open to PhD students, young post-doc researchers and scientists wanting to deepen their knowledge and understanding of One Health.

The three-day course will focus on theory with case studies. Lectures will be given by experts from the European Commission, national institutions, European and international organisations and academia.

Participants will have the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and network with experts and peers from all over the world.

There is no admission fee, but participants will have to organise their accommodation and travel arrangements.

The Parma School 2020 is organised by EFSA and the School of Advanced Studies on Food and Nutrition of the University of Parma, in collaboration with the Catholic University Sacro Cuore of Piacenza.

The deadline for applications is 16 February, 2020. The full programme and application details are available at https://events.efsa.europa.eu/summerschool2020

Registration is limited to 150 people, so applications should be submitted as soon as possible.