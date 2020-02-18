Ship & Shore Environmental Pervades Asia Market With Latest Pollution Abatement Solutions and Assistance

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While today's media attention is rightfully focused on the Wuhan coronavirus, a larger crisis will remain long after this outbreak is brought under control: record-breaking levels of environmental pollution throughout many Asian regions that continue to kill residents at rates that dwarf any 21st century virus. As one of the world's foremost experts on environmental pollution abatement, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. made 2019 the year to fully commit to expanding services throughout the region through opening manufacturing facilities, multiplying branch offices, and striving to serve in advisory roles across numerous regions and organization types, all with the goal of helping to bring Asia's critical pollution crisis under control.

Facing the Aftermath

No one can fault countries such as China, Thailand, and Vietnam for racing down the road of modern industrialization at breakneck speed over recent decades. The economic benefits of industrialization are obvious, especially to populations accustomed to envying the lifestyles of the U.S. and Europe from afar. Less obvious are the prices, both financial and human, that all industrialized nations must inevitably pay for their runaway use of polluting chemicals and practices.

According to Greenpeace and Beijing-based AirVisual, 99 of the 100 most-polluted cities in the world are in Asia. Currently, China occupies 11 of the top 45 most-polluted cities on the World Pollution Index (2.5 PM scale). Year after year in the January and February months, Bangkok, Thailand seems to make international headlines as farmers burn their lands and smog envelopes the city, forcing harmful particulate levels far beyond WHO-approved safety levels. In Vietnam, more people die from air pollution every year than motorbike accidents. While pockets of progress exist (most notably in China), much of the Asian region is desperate for help. Fortunately, an increasing number of governments and industrial leaders are opening their doors to help from Ship & Shore Environmental.

Forging Partnerships

Last October, the company started manufacturing in a new Shanghai plant (Ship & Shore China) built to mirror the U.S.-based headquarters facility. (Since this opening, we have already won several projects in the pharmaceutical, automotive, and other industries.) The following month, SS&E expanded its manufacturing operations in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, the relationships forming from those offices are bearing fruit.

For example, in SS&E's Thailand office, the general manager now holds one of 49 member positions on an ad-hoc committee formed to help solve air pollution throughout the country. The committee holds enough influence to move its resolutions directly to legislators, who then may adapt those resolutions into binding laws. Meanwhile, SS&E is working to more broadly inform the Thai parliament about petrochemical smog, volatile organic compound (VOC) pollution, and how VOCs contribute to health problems and smog across the country. Naturally, the company is also educating legislators about abatement technologies, methods, and industrial solutions.

SS&E continues to expand this consultancy role in the region as governmental and corporate bodies establish and implement new industry standards. China, Thailand, and other nations look to the United States as a role model for pollution regulations. SS&E has been manufacturing air pollution abatement systems based on the dynamic stringent air quality regulations in the U.S. for two decades, along with close involvement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Few companies are better positioned to offer help and counsel. Our technical involvement and expertise in air quality rules, regulations, and processes make Ship & Shore one of the best-qualified and proven sources for consultation on air pollution control and capture.

"Ship & Shore is thrilled to have opportunities to help nations in need establish industry and air quality guidelines that will allow businesses to prosper while healing the ecosystem in which they function. It is inspiring and truly worthwhile to be at the forefront of this movement towards global environmental consciousness," says S&SE President and CEO Anoosheh Oskouian.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.