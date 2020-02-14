Farahi Law Firm, APC: Los Angeles-Based Accident and Personal Injury Law Firm People Trust

Farahi Law Firm, APC clients can rest assured that the firm will provide the highest quality legal services to them in a cost-effective and conscientious manner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accidents can happen to anyone at any time. It does not matter who the person is or how much money he or she makes. When accidents happen, they happen.

This is where the services of top-rated LA-based personal injury law firm, Farahi Law Firm, comes in. Over the years, they have built their reputation of providing the highest quality legal services to their clients in a cost-effective and conscientious manner.

Farahi Law has a proven track record in handling cases that involve different kinds of injuries in varying levels of severity. This is why they are the go-to firm for cases that involve car accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, slip and fall, drunk driving accidents, brain injury, truck accidents, child injury, wrongful death, dog bites, back injury, bicycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, defective products, defective drugs, Uber accidents, and Lyft car accidents. This multi-awarded accident and personal injury law firm exhausts all means possible to achieve a favorable verdict that justly compensates the wrongfully injured.

Among the most common accidents are those that involve vehicles. Car accidents happen in great frequency in Los Angeles which sees more than 60,000 collisions a year. This is the main reason why people should have a reliable accident and personal injury lawyer by their side. Farahi Law certainly does not take that responsibility lightly. Once engaged, the firm is committed to give its clients high quality and aggressive representation that they deserve. This singular brand of service is not limited to car accidents only. Victims of truck or bicycle accidents are also very much welcome.

Farahi Law protects pedestrians as well. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics, a pedestrian is involved in a traffic accident every two hours and might get injured every eight minutes. The National Safety Council meanwhile disclosed that nearly 5900 pedestrians were killed in automobile accidents in the past year while 84000 pedestrians were injured. Again, Farahi Law Firm is at the client’s disposal. Through its services, he/she will be able to get adequate compensation for the trauma he/she endured.

Farahi Law also responds to drunk driving accidents. Recent studies show that about a third of total vehicular accidents are caused by drunk driving. By hiring the firm’s services, Farahi Law can help the victim seek damages to medical expenses (transportation, hospitalization, and cost of medication) and any rehabilitation costs, loss of income, potential loss of future income, pain, and suffering.

Motorcycle accidents can cause grave physical and psychological injuries. Dealing with this type of injury requires substantial time and expertise. By hiring Farahi Law Firm, clients will be able to receive sufficient compensation for medical and diagnostic interventions, loss of money, and emotional trauma.

Even ride-sharing companies are not insulated from this. Farahi Law Firm can help clients claim personal injury award in incidents that involve Uber or Lyft. These companies are expected to have a substantial underlying policy which is more than enough to cover all the victim’s current and future medical expenses.

Another area of expertise of Farahi Law Firm is addressing medical malpractice or the negligence committed by a doctor, nurse, or any health care professional. Among the most common types of medical malpractice are failing to timely diagnose a serious condition, improperly performing surgery, failing to properly monitor a patient’s condition, prescribing or giving the wrong or incorrect amount of medication, and/or incorrectly interpreting the results of diagnostic of tests. It could also mean diagnosis and treatment errors as well as consent issues. Farahi Law can help its clients hold medical professionals liable for damages once proven to be guilty of medical malpractice.

Defective products and drugs should be a cause for concern since intake might lead to death. Farahi Law understands this that is why once their services are engaged, they will fight tooth and nail that these companies are duly dealt with according to the full force of the law.

Wrongful death is another area that Farahi Law navigates albeit in a sober and sensitive manner. Wrongful death is defined as death caused by negligence or misconduct of an individual, group of individuals, company and organization. In the unfortunate event that this happens, Farahi Law Firm can offer experienced wrongful death lawyers to take care of matters for its clients.

Other injuries like dog bites, back injury, brain injury, and slip and fall are also covered by Farahi Law. Once clients find themselves or a loved one in any of these situations, they should contact Farahi Law right away. By doing so, the firm can immediately prepare the necessary documents to make appropriate and adequate claims on behalf of the clients.

Some people may even think that they do not need lawyers in times of need such as accidents and personal injuries. In fact, there are those who feel that engaging a lawyer’s services is just a waste of money. It is high time to change that perspective. Hiring not only the best but the right lawyers for the job is imperative for clients to achieve the most ideal outcome for them and their loved ones. With Farahi Law, clients can rest easy knowing that the firm keeps their best interests at heart.

Nothing spells preparation better than having a trusted personal injury lawyer by the client’s side. It sends a clear and unequivocal message that the client will not settle for less and that he or she is buckled up to fight it out until favorable terms are achieved. To know in full detail what areas Farahi Law does for its clients, head on to Justin for Justice Practice-Areas.

Accidents come like a thief in the night. Knowing fully that no one is injury-proof, having a reliable personal injury lawyer by one’s side is a wise decision. Judging from the number of positive testimonials and referrals, it can be readily gleaned that when it comes to trust, confidence, reliability, and results, Farahi Law undoubtedly delivers.

Experiencing and suffering from injuries from an accident? Connect with Farahi Law on www.justinforjustice.com today.



