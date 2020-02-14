TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Update to Significant Shareholder
/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) understands that as of December 31, 2019, Invesco Ltd., through various funds, individuals and/or institutional clients of the foregoing, beneficially own an aggregate interest in 6,354,783 common shares of the Company, which represents approximately 8.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
The above information is based on the Company’s understanding of Invesco Ltd. 13G Securities and Exchange Commission filing, dated 12 February 2020.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer)
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|x
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|x
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii: Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer.
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|Invesco Ltd.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Bermuda
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|31 December 2019
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|12 February 2020
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting
rights attached
to shares (total
of 8. A)
|% of voting
rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in
% (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of
voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|8.8
|%
|0
|%
|8.8
|%
|72,542,071
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|7.0
|%
|7.0
|%
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|CA8936621066
|-
|6,354,783
|-
|8.8
|%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|6,354,783
|8.8%
|
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
datex
|
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|
Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting
rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
datex
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|
Physical or cash
settlementxii
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting
rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Namexv
|% of voting
rights if it equals or is
higher than the
notifiable threshold
|% of voting
rights through financial instruments
if it equals or is higher than
the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is
higher than the notifiable threshold
|Invesco Ltd.
|8.8%
|8.8%
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional informationxvi
|Place of completion
|1555 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA, USA
|Date of completion
|12 February 2020
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
|For further information, please contact:
|TransGlobe Energy
|Via FTI Consulting
|Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer
|Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer
|Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Sole Broker)
|+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
|Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
|James Asensio
|FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
|+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
|Ben Brewerton
|transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
|Genevieve Ryan
|Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)
|Darren Engels
|darren@tailwindassociates.ca
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
+1 403.618.8035
investor.relations@trans-globe.com
http://www.trans-globe.com
+1 403.264.9888
