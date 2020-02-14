Online Gaming Market to grow at 10% CAGR to hit $79 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Share, Size, Growth Drivers, Value Chain Analysis, Investments Plans, Key Stakeholders and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Increase in availability of high speed and reliable network drives the demand for the global online gaming market. The mobile devices segment dominated the overall online gaming which occupied a 34% share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period 2020 -2025

The "Online Gaming Market by Device Type (Mobile Devices, Digital Console, Computer, and Others), Gaming Type (Casual Gaming, MMO Gaming, and Social Gaming), Age Group (Below 18 Years, 19-25 Years, 26-35 Years, 36-45 Years, and Over 46 Years), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global online gaming market has robust competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players are targeting potential markets to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global online gaming market size is poised to reach USD 79 billion by 2025. It is the fastest growing trend in teenagers and the young population globally. The online gaming leverages various advanced software and hardware solutions & systems to provide real-time gaming experience to users that are located at different locations from each other. Moreover, the increase in the penetration of the internet of things (IoT) and the availability of reliable and high-speed networks are driving the demand for online gaming.

The existing and future online gaming market developments are defined to determine the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting factors highlight the online gaming market opportunities throughout the forecast period. Factors such as increased spending on online games and the growing penetration of smartphones & tablets. In addition, increasing the availability of high speed and reliable network is also one of the key factors fueling the demand for online gaming solutions and services. Moreover, constant improvements in network connectivity are also driving the demand for online gaming. However, online security and growing regulatory compliance standards are the major challenges for the online gaming market. Furthermore, advancements in AR, VR, and XR technologies are estimated to provide key growth opportunities for the online gaming market in forthcoming years.

The Asia-Pacific dominated the global online gaming market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period 2020–2025. It is expected to have the largest market revenue with 22 billion in 2019. The growth of this region is mainly accredited to the swelling penetration of smartphones and booming numbers of internet users. In addition, the increasing trend for online gaming among teenagers and youngsters is also one of the prime reasons behind the propelled demand for online gaming in Asia-Pacific.

The major players of the global Online gaming market are Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, Zynga Inc., Microsoft, Betsson AB, Konami, Sega, Sony Corp., Tencent, and Wargaming. Moreover, the other potential players in the Online gaming market are Giant Interactive Group, King Digital Entertainment, NCSOFT, GungHo Online Entertainment, Take-Two Interactive Software, and others. As of 2019, the online gaming market is consolidated with the existence of recognized domestic and global market players across the globe. In addition, the companies are coming up with new innovative online gaming services and solutions. For instance, in July 2019 Tencent and Qualcomm announced a partnership to collaborate for their upcoming mobile gaming projects. In addition, with this partnership, Qualcomm will power Tencent's upcoming 5G gaming phone.

