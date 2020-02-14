Peter Paul Biro To Examine, Authenticate 'Nocturne’ Oil On Canvas

Famed Conservator Commissioned To Study James Abbott McNeill Whistler Work

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated conservator, Peter Paul Biro has been commissioned to examine, study and evaluate an oil on canvas work titled, ‘Nocturne’ by American artist James Abbott McNeill Whistler. Mr. Biro was commissioned for the project by the painting’s owners and the University of Oregon’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, to which the beautiful work of art was on loan.The ArtistJames Abbott McNeill Whistler was an American artist who primarily worked and resided in the U.K. Active during the Gilded Age, It is reported that Whistler was not in favor of sentimentality in painting but rather was a proponent of art for art’s sake. While his public persona was reportedly combative, Whistler’s art was characterized by subtle delicacy, hence the butterfly-like signature he placed on his work.Peter Paul Biro utilized a variety of scientific procedures and techniques to study and analyze the artistic technique as well as the material composition of the James Abbott McNeill Whistler work, which measures 30.6 cm x 25.6 cm, oil on canvas. At the completion of Biro’s work, the University of Oregon’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art was satisfied with the painting’s authenticity. The museum thought so highly of the art piece that it was mounted, displayed and identified as an 1881 James Abbott McNeill Whistler work and displayed directly next to a Monet painting - ‘Charing Cross Bridge’, in one of the museum’s main galleries.The University of Oregon’s art museum in 1933 first opened its doors to the public. The only academic art museum in Oregon accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the University of Oregon’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art features engaging exhibitions, significant collections of historic and contemporary art, and exciting educational programs that support the university’s academic mission and the diverse interests of its off-campus communities.The ScientistForensic scientist and fine art conservator, Peter Paul Biro was born in Budapest, son of Giza Biro, the acclaimed painter, fine art restorer, and Head of Conservation at The Museum of Fine Arts, in Budapest. The Biro family eventually founded a fine art restoration studio in Montreal that eventually became The Center For Art Restoration.Peter Paul Biro is an accomplished microscopist with over three decades of experience. His noted expertise in digital imaging, digital image processing, and hyperspectral imaging has contributed to the resolution of numerous attribution cases. Peter Paul Biro has examined and restored hundreds of paintings from the Renaissance Era up to the modern age. Mr. Biro has worked on paintings from Leonardo da Vinci, Michaelangelo, Palbo Picasso, Monet, and others.To learn more, please visit www.peterpaulbiro.net



