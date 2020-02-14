Make 2020 The Year You Perform During The Biggest Week In Music In Austin March 18-21, 2020

Deadline to submit: Feb. 20, 2020 | musicgorilla.com Deadline to submit: Feb. 20, 2020 | bit.ly/musicgorillaaustin2020 MusicGorilla.com Austin 2020 Showcase 3/18-21 @ Latchkey ATX

Excellent opportunity for artists/bands to perform during SXSW 3/18-21 Austin. Submit by 2/20: bit.ly/MusicGorillaAustin2020

"I was chosen to perform at MusicGorilla.com's Austin showcase and it was incredible, an AMAZING opportunity.If you are an indy artist you need to check into MusicGorilla.com" ” — -DJ Romestallion (San Francisco)

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASE: For Immediate ReleaseMAKE 2020 THE YEAR YOU PERFORM DURINGTHE BIGGEST WEEK IN MUSIC IN AUSTIN: March 18-21, 20202020 should be the year you showcase your music in Austin, TX during SXSW! MusicGorilla.com is currently accepting submissions for their annual showcases which take place right in the middle of where all the major parties and other showcases occur- during the biggest music conference of the year (SXSW).We showcase all music genres, and all shows are free and open to the public (no badge required). Artist sets run all day and night for 4 days at the world-famous LATCHKEY CLUB on East 6th Street, Austin, March 18-21, 2020.Music Gorilla and Latchkey provide backline and a great house sound engineer for your production needs on stage. Please note: We are not in any way affiliated with SXSW or South by Southwest. SXSW is a registered trademark of South by Southwest. Click here to hear from previous showcase artists about how valuable their Music Gorilla Austin experience was!All artists are responsible for their own travel expenses, visas etc. Deadline to submit: Noon EST February, 20, 2020.Past showcase attendees have been A&R reps from Virgin, Epic and more. Rachel Ray, Adam Duritz and many more have attended. Past performers include: Royal Teeth, Rachel Platten, Beautiful Bodies and more.Make the resolution to hit the road in March 2020 and play the best showcase of the year! Submit Now: Showcase Sponsorship Opportunities: alexia@musicgorilla.comMedia inquiries: Greg Lee (socialmediastrategies@gmail.com )Website: MusicGorilla.com-###-

Hear from our artist participants:



