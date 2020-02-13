Associa Community Group Sponsors Youth Robotics Team through Associa Supports Kids Program

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, VA, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Group awards sponsorships to local teams through their Associa Supports Kids (ASK) program.



Associa Supports Kids (ASK) encourages children to be engaged, active, and strong by promoting team activities through youth program sponsorships. The sponsorship program financially assists teams to help purchase uniforms, equipment, registrations, playoffs, championships, and much more. ASK is a valuable program for Associa community residents, designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about teamwork, safety, and fitness.



This year, Associa Community Group has sponsored several local teams, including the FIRST® Robotics Competition Team 1086 Blue Cheese from Deep Run High School. Blue Cheese is a product of FIRST, a nonprofit organization created to encourage students to explore careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).



“Associa Community Group is honored to provide sponsorship to the talented Blue Cheese team,” stated Scott Meardon, Associa Community Group president. “This unique group focuses on cultivating their own cheese cultures in their school, around their community, and spreading it worldwide. We are excited to witness these innovative kids’ bright future.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.