Husky Energy to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results
/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its 2019 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.
To listen live:
|To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on Feb. 27):
|Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
|Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
|Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340
|Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
|Passcode: 3994
|Duration: Available until March 27, 2020
|Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817
Kim Guttormson, Communication Manager,
External Communications & Issues Management
403-298-7088
