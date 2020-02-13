Husky Energy to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its 2019 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.

To listen live:

To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on Feb. 27): Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610 Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413 Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340 Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010 Passcode: 3994 Duration: Available until March 27, 2020 Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Communication Manager,

External Communications & Issues Management

403-298-7088



