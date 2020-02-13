Panther Medical Wins 5 Multi-Year Surgical Devices Supplier Contract Awards with HealthPro

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ajax, Ontario, February 13, 2020 – Panther Medical Canada Inc. (PMC) a private Ontario, Canada based Surgical Devices company, announced today that it has been awarded 5 multi-year contracts within the Endomechanical Surgical Devices category by HealthPro, one of the biggest Hospital Group Purchasing Organizations in Canada.

HealthPro represents over 1300 member hospitals across Canada.

PMC is a Canadian Healthcare company that sources high quality surgical products from the best manufactures across the world and delivers Quality, Service and Missing Value to Operating Rooms in Canada. “We are very proud to receive 5 Awards from HealthPro, our surgical devices are already in use in operating rooms across Canada, and these 5 HealthPro Contract Awards will scale this adoption tremendously”, said Avinash Sohal, General Manager of PMC.

Panther Medical has exclusive distribution agreements with Purple Surgical (UK) and Panther Healthcare (China) and continues to expand its offerings in alignment with its vision. The company founders Mario Cortis and Dave Goossens are two Canadian serial entrepreneurs and both are exclusively focussed to bring value to the Canadian medical devices industry. Over the past 2 years, PMC has made significant investments in surgical training and has expanded its footprint all across Canada.

About Panther Medical Canada Inc:

Ajax, Ontario based Panther Medical Canada offers a full range of high-quality surgical instrumentation products as used in Gastric, Digestive, Esophageal, Pancreatic, Gynecological, Thoracic and General surgical procedures. By partnering with Canadian surgeons, nurses, researchers and payers in training, innovation, research and development and by delivering millions of dollars in missing economic value, Panther Medical Canada aspires to bring efficiencies back to Canadian Healthcare Payers, and improve patient lives.

For more information, visit www.panthermedical.ca



