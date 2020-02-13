Detailed Agenda Now Available for DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program 2020 AMR

The detailed meeting agenda is now available for the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program 2020 Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting (AMR). The 2020 AMR will be held May 19–21 at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City Hotel in Crystal City, Virginia.

In addition to the presentations and posters on Program-funded work, this year's AMR will once again include a one-day interagency track comprising oral presentations and posters featuring hydrogen and fuel cell activities conducted by other federal agencies, states, and regional organizations.

Registration for the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program 2020 AMR is open. All meeting participants, including presenters and reviewers, must register to attend this meeting. An early-bird discount is available for anyone who registers by April 3, 2020.

Visit the AMR website to find more information about the meeting, including registration, schedule, and hotel and travel details.