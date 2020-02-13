Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on March 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release with fourth quarter 2019 financial results will be issued that same day after the market close. Hosting the call will be Steve Hislop, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Howie, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-407-0789 or for international callers by dialing 201-689-8562. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or for international callers by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13698883. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at Chuys.com under the investors section. An archive of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates full-service restaurants across 19 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!”. For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Fitzhugh Taylor

203-682-8261

investors@chuys.com



