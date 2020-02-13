Calian Announces $40 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



OTTAWA, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (“Calian” or the “Company”) (TSX:CGY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Desjardins Capital Markets (collectively the “Underwriters”) pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 909,100 common shares (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $44.00 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to Calian of $40,000,400 (the “Offering”).

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time not later than the 30th day following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering at the Offering Price for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any (the “Over-Allotment Option”). If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds of the Offering will be $46,000,460.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to pursue strategic growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

“We believe Calian offers a unique value in today’s marketplace: a diversified company, with a long track record of profitable execution, and a focus on organic and acquisitive growth.” said Kevin Ford, CEO of Calian. “This financing will provide the capital required to sustain our profitable, strategic growth momentum”.

The Common Shares will be offered (i) by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to Calian’s short form base shelf prospectus dated January 31, 2020, which Prospectus Supplement will be filed with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada; (ii) in the United States by way of private placement pursuant to the exemption from registration provided for under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended; and (iii) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters on a private placement or equivalent basis.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 25, 2020 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

For investor information, please visit Calian’s website at www.calian.com or contact the Company at ir@calian.com .

Kevin Ford Patrick Houston Media inquiries: President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Simon Doyle 613-599-8600 613-599-8600 613-599-8600 x 2205

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not to, statements regarding the filing of the Prospectus Supplement; the amount and terms of the Offering, the expected Closing Date and the proposed use of the net proceeds under the Offering. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry, the potential offering of any securities by the Company; uncertainty with respect to the completion of any future offering; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approval for any contemplated offerings; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions, as well as the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.







