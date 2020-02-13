Free Workshop Focuses on Occupational Therapy and Emotional Regulation in Young Adults with Autism

Workshop presentation by Alexa Moses, MS, OTR/L.

Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices will host a free workshop focusing on emotional regulation in children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Alexa's workshops have been exceptionally accepted by all and should be attended by parents and educators who wish to help people living with ASD.” — Dr. Joshua Weinstein

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, February 26, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices ( SKHOV ) will host "Using Movement Strategies to Improve Emotional Regulation” a free workshop focusing on emotional regulation in children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The workshop will be hosted by SKHOV occupational therapist Alexa Moses, MS, OTR/L.Moses has led a number of outstanding SKHOV workshops throughout the years, sharing her insights and expertise with educators and parents alike.Participants will learn innovative techniques and exercises to help those with autism more effectively regulate their emotions. Participants will be provided with valuable, informative insights into understanding, recognizing, and regulating emotions in people with ASD.Take-home materials will be distributed to help people with ASD improve interactions with family members, patients, and students. Along with the workshop, participants will have the option to engage in movement exercises and games that add a fun, interactive component.“Alexa’s workshops have been enjoyed and appreciated by everyone,” says the founder of SKHOV, Dr. Joshua Weinstein. “Parents and educators should certainly attend this presentation if they wish to gain a deeper understanding of recognizing, teaching, and managing emotions in people living with ASD.”The workshop will be hosted at Touro College in New York City. This workshop, and all others by SKHOV, are provided free of charge through the generosity of the New York City Council Autism Initiative.The two-hour workshop begins at 10 AM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP through Eventbrite by visiting the link below.



