Conifer Holdings Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNFR) will hold a conference call/webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company expects to release its fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after the close of the market.



Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com

Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.

Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 13, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR. Additional information is available on the Company's website at IR.CNFRH.com.

For Further Information:

Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840

ir@cnfrh.com



