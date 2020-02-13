Islamic Republic of Afghanistan : Technical Assistance Report-Report on External Sector Statistics Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

February 13, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

A technical assistance (TA) mission on external sector statistics (ESS) was conducted in Amman, Jordan, during March 31–April 10, 2019, for the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB).1 The mission took place at the request of the DAB and with strong support of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department. This mission is part of the Middle East Regional Technical Assistance Center (METAC) work program. The mission objectives were to assist the DAB in improving the quality of the balance of payments and international investment position (IIP) statistics. The mission took stock of recent improvements in the ESS compilation practices and commended the DAB’s Monetary Policy Department (MPD) for achieving most of the 2018 TA recommendations. The list of officials met by the mission is shown in Appendix I.