Tetra Bio Pharma Inc. (TBPMF) Enters into Manufacturing Agreement with Vitiprints LLC for CAUMZ(TM) and HCC011



Tetra Bio Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TBP.V) (TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, today announced it has signed a definitive manufacturing agreement with Vitiprints LLC, for the commercial scale production of CAUMZ and HCC011. This agreement will further protect CAUMZ and HCC011 with four additional patents on manufacturing know-how.

VITIPRINTS has developed a proprietary and patented manufacturing system, which can be used by Tetra to manufacture its CAUMZ drug on commercial scale. As part of the manufacturing agreement Tetra has obtained a Vitiprints exclusive license to use this technology for commercial manufacturing CAUMZ and HCC-011 at high speed and volume in a manner that will permit it to be used in a vaporization system (CAUMZ kit). This proprietary technology will operate under pharmaceutical GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) regulations and will ensure a “pill-to-pill” consistency that meets inhalation drug standards.

In exchange of this exclusive license Tetra will be required to make milestones and royalty payments on CAUMZ sales. From a financial standpoint this proprietary technology will allow Tetra to reduce it Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for CAUMZ by approximately 75% and will significantly improve CAUMZ gross margin.

Vitiprints will perform a thorough assessment of the Quantum Facility in Moncton next week with an objective of implementing its technology in the spring for the production of commercial batches. "The previous technology used for the manufacturing process was excellent but unfortunately it was limited by its maximal batch size capacity." said Dr. Guy Chamberland, Tetra Bio-Pharma's CEO and Chief Regulatory Officer. "In a first phase of implementation, Tetra's production capacity will increase from 2,500 dosing capsules in a 3-day shift to 100,000 CAUMZ dosage units in a single 8-hour shift. The second phase will involve a scale-up and transfer of this proprietary technology to a Greater Montreal Pharmaceutical facility."

“Tetra is now moving full speed into the implementation of it commercial manufacturing of its key assets CAUMZ and HCC011. This agreement provides Tetra with high speed and volume and flexibility to meet the global demand for CAUMZ and HCC-011. Tetra must manufacture batches of CAUMZ using its commercial manufacturing process to complete the quality section of the New Drug Application. It is very important for Tetra to ensure it can meet the global demand of patients who are suffering from cancer. Back orders are not an option!" said Dr. Guy Chamberland, Tetra Bio-Pharma's CEO and Chief Regulatory Officer.

Andrew Ferber, Chairman of Vitiprints stated ” Vitiprints is excited about bringing our unique and scalable technology to the Pharmaceutical Industry. Tetra is a perfect partner to work with and develop the system to commercial scalability. It was a natural extension of our work in the health and wellness space. We look forward to scaling up the great developments and work of Tetra and Dr. Chamberland and providing pain relief to cancer patients on a global scale and alleviating the use of opioids.”

About Vitiprints

Vitiprints is a leader in advanced printing technology to uniquely manufacture food and non-food grade products by eliminating water & fillers in vitamins, beverages, milks, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cleaning products by dramatically reducing weight, size and cost. Vitiprints proprietary technology addresses environmental impact, logistics constraints, and profit margin pressure by printing fully functional, cost-effective products reducing any need for plastic packaging or components. Vitiprints customizable print technology platform utilizes high speed, high efficiency printing equipment for quick and cost-effective scaling of production capacity across many high-volume industries.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma