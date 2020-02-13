College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving Announces Newest Guest Spot on “Military Makeover”

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Fla, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, FL – College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving® has shared its recent participation in a major renovation project in collaboration with America’s leading branded reality TV show, “Military Makeover.” The two have joined forces to modernize the home of a military family, the Hixons, who still grieve the loss of a loved one to the Parkland school shooting. This week, the newest episode of “Military Makeover” with Montel Williams will showcase the efforts made by College H.U.N.K.S. to ease the Hixon family’s burden of home improvement by stepping in to transform their residence.

“At College H.U.N.K.S. we love nothing more than to relieve the sense of overwhelm that people develop during a huge undertaking like home renovation and junk hauling,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and President of College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving. “To be able to offer our moving and junk hauling services to the Hixon family, a veteran family who have been through a tremendous ordeal, really makes it all the more meaningful for us.”



Two years ago, the Hixon family of Hollywood, FL suffered the loss of husband and father Chris Hixon, aged 49, to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The beloved wrestling coach and athletic director was also a 27-year Navy veteran who served two military tours in the Persian Gulf.

College H.U.N.K.S. assisted the production crew with a number of critical tasks, including transporting boxed belongings to storage and hauling away the junk from demolition.

“We’re really humbled and honored to have the opportunity to make a difference in the Hixon family through this process,” added Omar Soliman, the brand’s Co-Founder and CEO. “The Hixon’s story weighed on our hearts, and our College H.U.N.K.S. team wanted to do whatever they could to help out. We’ve hauled the home’s clutter and belongings away to provide the needed space to complete renovations. After that, we can ensure any items disposed of are donated or recycled properly to get the job done right. We’re really proud to be part of this project.”

The season premiere—which features College H.U.N.K.S.—airs Friday, February 14, the second anniversary of the school shooting.

About College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving

College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving® is the only full-service residential and commercial service company that offers moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. It all began with a dream. A dream to create something lasting and meaningful. Two college buddies started out with a beat-up cargo van and called themselves the College Hunks. Through hard work and a dedication to providing reliable and trustworthy services that were needed in their community, College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving® was born in 2005 and business immediately boomed. In 2007, College H.U.N.K.S.® expanded into franchising efforts and took off across the United States and into Canada. Today, we strive to be a symbol for high-quality moving and junk removal services that are fast, flexible, and dependable. https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com

Victoria Segovia College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving 7866059250 victoria@inklinkmakreting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.