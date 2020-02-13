Highly Addictive Bitcoin Game App, Buy Sell Hodl, Exploring Strategic Options Including Sale

Addictive Bitcoin Price Prediction Game With Fun Prizes Crowdsourced Crypto Ratings And Price Predictions Live Crypto News Feed: Expert Tweets, News, and Predictions

BuySellHodl’s Viral Cryptocurrency Platform Drives Growth & Awareness for Cryptocurrencies

The BuySellHodl Viral Platform was designed to increase the adoption of cryptocurrencies by offering a fun and unique offering for crypto beginners and enthusiasts.” — Cliff Lerner

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to increased interest in its Bitcoin game, and in order to accelerate the app’s next stage of growth, BuySellHodl , announced today that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives including an outright sale. The success of the newly launched Bitcoin game, combined with the app’s unique crowdsourced crypto ratings and predictions data, have proven BuySellHodl could be an invaluable asset and unique growth opportunity for any cryptocurrency looking to dramatically expand its user base.BuySellHodl is entirely owned by its founder who has bootstrapped the app, and a sale to a larger crypto organization would allow the platform to pursue additional growth initiatives and better leverage its unique value propositions.BuySellHodl founder and serial entrepreneur, Cliff Lerner says, “the Platform was designed to increase the adoption of cryptocurrencies by offering a fun and unique offering for crypto beginners and enthusiasts. The first of-its-kind crowdsourced crypto ratings and highly addictive Bitcoin game were built from inception incorporating advanced game mechanics and viral growth features designed to drive organic growth. The already strong user-retention and engagement metrics demonstrate that BuySellHodl may be uniquely positioned to drive massive awareness and adoption of a cryptocurrency.”Please direct all communication regarding interest in this opportunity to Cliff Lerner at the following address: cliff [at] BuySellHodlApp.comYou can download BuySellHodl on your Android or iPhone device at: https://buysellhodlapp.com/getapp/ . You can also view the crypto predictions on the website at https://buysellhodlapp.com BuySellHodl’s Unique features include:*Interactive Crypto Game With Prizes.*Highly Addictive - average player plays 40 to 60 times per week.*Engaging Game Mechanics - cash prize structure drives impressive retention and engagement, while incentivizing users to invite friends.*Strong Viral Features - users earn extra chances to win money by sharing their referral code. Additional sharing options in development may drive strong viral growth including ability to get newsworthy tweets trending.*Bitcoin & Crypto Price Predictions – Real-time one and five-year price predictions.*Crowdsourced Ratings & Sentiment Analysis – A proprietary formula generates ratings and price predictions based entirely on user data including the trends for top coins.Social Media Integrations:*Unique Live Twitter Newsfeed - Stream of ‘Expert Tweets’, user predictions, and news customized and automated for each coin.*Tweet Predictions - seamlessly share your predictions or the app’s predictions on Twitter with relevant hashtags to drive engagement.*Referral Code Share - seamlessly share your personal referral code on any social platform to earn extra chances to win money.Viral Features In Development May Drive Substantial Coin Growth & Awareness:The early success of the game and user interest in having additional ways to earn extra lives creates opportunities to monetize and grow a cryptocurrency’s user base virally. Some ideas in development to drive viral growth for a coin including incentivizing users to earn extra lives by:*Tweeting coin predictions with relevant hashtags*Retweeting coin-related news to drive awareness*Download your app to drive growth*Watch a video (monetization)*Pay for extra lives (monetization)*Offer Crypto Prizes: The game’s engagement and virality is highly correlated to the prize amount.Global & Universal Feature Set:The crypto game is designed to work with over 200 leading cryptocurrencies including Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), EOS, Zcash (ZEC), TRON (TRX), Binance Coin (BNB), Stellar (XLM), Cardana (ADA), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Monero (XMR) and Ethereum Classic (ETC).Global Ratings Analysis: The ratings and analysis enable users to compare crypto predictions broken out by different locations, including: USA, Japan, Brazil, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, China, Argentina, Estonia, and Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Indonesia.Serious parties may contact BuySellHodl for additional information including confidential details on how the platform may drive substantial growth and liquidity for a cryptocurrency.Contact InformationContact Name: Clifford LernerContact: cliff (at) BuySellHodlApp.com | Media Contact: BuySellHodlApp (at) gmail.comAbout BuySellHodlBuySellHodl was founded by serial entrepreneur and viral growth expert Clifford Lerner, author of the best-seller business book Explosive Growth : A Few Things I Learned While Growing My Startup To 100 Million Users. BuySellHODL is the ultimate cryptocurrency platform for beginners and crypto-enthusiasts offering live crypto ratings, Bitcoin Price Target projections, crypto news, and a fun live cryptocurrency game with real money prizes. BuySellHodl can be downloaded on iPhone and Android at https://buysellhodlapp.com/getapp Disclaimer:BuySellHODL does not provide financial advice. The material on our website and mobile apps, including the listings, ratings, news, and analysis, has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, financial advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies is very risky and you should consult your own financial advisors before engaging in any transaction. BuySellHODL is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on our properties. Certain information contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the process timing and ability to transact; (ii) the anticipated benefits of, and use of proceeds resulting from, a potential sale of BuySellHodl. Forward-looking statements often contain terms such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. Parties interested in this opportunity for any reason should perform their own due diligence and not rely solely on the information provided in this document. The authors make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or data contained herein. Please read the disclaimer at https://buysellhodlapp.com/disclaimer



