Make Sure No Hearts Are Broken This Valentine’s Day – Plan Ahead For A Sober Ride Home

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you are headed out for a night on the town with your special someone to celebrate Valentine’s Day, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking you to make a sober ride part of the plan.



“We hope everyone has a very special Valentine’s Day,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “If your evening includes alcohol, cannabis or any other drug that can impair your driving, make sure to book a sober ride. We don’t want anyone to experience the devastating heartbreak of an impaired driving crash.”

Crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs claim hundreds of lives and cause tens of thousands of injuries every year. These tragic deaths and injuries are 100% preventable.



Never drive impaired. Plan ahead for a sober ride home – book an Uber , call a cab, take public transit or arrange a designated driver.

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

“As we celebrate all our loved ones, let’s also do everything we can to keep them safe on the roads. Drive sober or arrange a sober ride,” said Ryan Michel, President and CEO of Allstate Canada.

Make the smart choice for a sober and reliable ride home with just the push of a button – check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/u/reasons-to-ride/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .



About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for eight consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

