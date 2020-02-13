How to be a More Sustainable Traveler according to JustFly

A solo traveler enjoying coffee in the Scandinavian nature

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The majority of travelers are interested in reducing their carbon footprints but just don't know where or how to begin. The following are some tips for empowering travelers with the information they need to become more eco-conscious global citizens without having to sacrifice travel and vacation time.Fly DirectFlights with layovers use up more fuel from takeoffs and landings and ultimately create a longer journey. Most travelers want to get to their destination as quickly as possible which means this will likely be an easy option to remember for upcoming trips.Book an Eco-accommodationMore and more hotels are looking for ways to look out for the environment. Whether it's a LEED certified building, choosing renewable energy or recycling and composting programs, there is a green accomodation for every traveller. Those who are more adventurous can even opt for camping or a treehouse!VolunteerChoosing a worthy organization can be a great way to give back to the local community and the environment. Volunteer opportunities can range from nature conservation projects, studying biodiversity and ecosystems, or ocean clean up projects. Before travelling be sure to do thorough research to choose a reputable organization.Support Local BusinessesThis might seem like common sense to most travelers but it can be easy to reach for the comforts of home by going to chain restaurants and stores. Choosing local means travellers will find more unique and authentic experiences. Small businesses will have a smaller carbon footprint by avoiding things like importing for example.Go Vegetarian or VeganTravelling is a great time to try out new foods! Eating local dishes is one of the main attractions when exploring a new destination and there's no reason vegan and vegetarianism can't be a part of that. More than half of all food emissions come from animal products so reducing meat and dairy intake can dramatically reduce individual carbon footprints.Choose Eco-Friendly ToiletriesMany brands now offer a wide variety of eco-friendly products such as shampoo bars, eco-sunscreen and vegan ingredient lists. Some destinations such as Hawaii have even banned certain types of sunscreen due to the harmful effects it can have on ocean life. Look for brands that are free of oxybenzone and octinoxate or are marked as “reef safe”. Another great alternative that saves valuable luggage space while also being great for the planet is shampoo and lotion bars. Rather than bringing clunky plastic bottles, these bars are package-free, biodegradable, all natural and generally last for 60 or so washes.Being a responsible traveller doesn't have to be complicated. Reducing water usage, recycling, taking public transportation and respecting the local environment are all effective ways to be a more sustainable traveler. Small, collective efforts can really make a big difference.About JustFlyJustFly makes travel accessible, allowing more people to visit new places and explore different cultures by offering the cheapest flight on worldwide destinations. This is achieved by investing heavily in both technology and people, streamlining and optimizing the customer experience. Visit justfly.com to book online or call an agent at 1-800-717-5015 for 24/7 service. For inspiration on travel destinations, tips on budget travel, and the latest travel news, follow JustFly on Facebook Instagram , and Pinterest.



