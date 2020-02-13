Matt McDonough of Couchbase Recognized on CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs List

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Matt McDonough, Vice President of Business Development, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.





Matt McDonough, a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and also Harvard Business School, has brought more than a decade of experience in business development, strategy, product management, and marketing to Couchbase. He is responsible for Couchbase’s worldwide partner strategy and execution across technology partners, solution partners, systems integrators, cloud service providers, and channel partners.





“For two years in a row now, Matt has been named to CRN’s Channel Chiefs List, and that's an impressive achievement for both him and Couchbase,” said Matt Cain, President and CEO of Couchbase. “Matt's leadership has driven success of our global partners though Couchbase’s PartnerEngage program, equipping them with the technology, the skills, and the opportunities to grow their businesses and those of our end customers. CRN has recognized Matt as an elite channel leader, and we look forward to his continued success and that of our channel partner community."





CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.





The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.





“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.





