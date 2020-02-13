Armour Comms attracts £2m first round of investment from BOOST&Co

Mobile comms security company set for dramatic expansion with new funding, as its revenues double year on year

The investment from BOOST&Co will enable us to fast-track innovative new developments to our family of products and bring them to market and recruit new people across the Armour team.” — David Holman, Director, Armour Comms

LONDON, UK, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armour Comms , the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has successfully closed its first round of outside investment of £2million from external investors, BOOST&Co. The new investment comes at the end of Armour’s most successful year to date, with year-on-year revenue growth having more than doubled. Planned expansion in 2020 means the company are looking to hire up to 20 new people across the business. Several people have already been appointed, in product development and sales.“Armour Communications is a fantastic example of a small business that has carved out a space for itself in the secure technology sector and is competing with established brands,” says Kim Martin, the BOOST&Co principal who led the deal. “The business is recognised for the quality of its offer and the experience of a management team that are thought leaders within their industry.”David Holman, Director at Armour Comms said: “Attracting external investors is testament to the amazing achievements of Armour Comms, and everyone that works with us. The investment from BOOST&Co will enable us to fast-track innovative new developments to our family of products and bring them to market. This additional investment also means that we can move ahead with our plans to recruit new people in a variety of positions across the Armour team and we are looking to significantly increase our market presence.”As well as increasing revenue by 100% in 2019, Armour signed up several significant new partners. During the year, Armour collaborated on a next generation high grade encryption and remote access solution, that is in use with the Australian government.In 2019 Armour extended its product range by launching SigNet by Armour, which provides secure voice, video, messaging, group chat, file attachments and MessageBurn (timed messages) with AES-256 bit encryption. SigNet by Armour, which is an alternative solution to its government-approved Armour Mobile secure communications systems, solves new user requirements, provides the same ease of use as consumer grade apps, and is available for Android and iOS devices and for use with Windows 10 and Mac OSX desktops.SigNet by Armour is available as a Software as a Service (SaaS) product hosted on Armour’s secure cloud, or as an on-premises installation, and uses a peer-to-peer key management system. It uses the double ratchet algorithm with prekeys and 3-DH key management to provide confidentiality, integrity, authentication, participant consistency, destination validation, forward secrecy, backward secrecy (aka future secrecy), causality preservation, message unlinkability, message repudiation, participation repudiation, and asynchronicity.



