Matthew Koelliker and Seth Timmons Join M360 Advisors, Bolstering Seasoned Investment Team

Matthew Koelliker Joins as Executive Vice President and Seth Timmons Joins as Director of Asset Management

/EIN News/ -- LADERA RANCH, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M360 Advisors, LLC (“M360 Advisors” or “M360”), a U.S.-based investment management company managing alternative investment vehicles, today announced two additions to the firm’s investment team. Matthew Koelliker joins the firm as Executive Vice President, and Seth Timmons joins as Director of Asset Management.



In his role, Matthew will oversee institutional clients, including capital raising and managing client relationships. As Director of Asset Management, Seth will manage commercial mortgage assets, with a particular focus on assets secured by properties undergoing renovation improvements.

“The continued momentum and desire for investors to capitalize on attractive private debt assets, particularly at this stage of the market cycle, has prompted us to grow our team in order to continue providing the highest level of service and offerings across our business,” said Evan Gentry, Founder and CEO of M360 Advisors. “Both Matthew’s and Seth’s deep expertise will bring unique perspectives to our established team. We’re thrilled to have them on board.”

Matthew joins M360 following a decade-long tenure at PIMCO, where he focused on institutional client management, advising on fixed income and alternative portfolios across health systems, endowments, foundations, and single-family offices. Prior to that, Matthew worked with Goldman Sachs. He holds a CFA charter and earned his MBA from the University of California – Los Angeles.

Seth was previously a Vice President of Development and Construction at MM Enterprises USA, and prior to that, gained extensive experience as a Portfolio Manager at Sabal Financial Group, where he completed acquisitions and led asset management teams across the firm’s commercial real estate portfolios. He holds a CA Broker’s License and earned his MBA from the University of California – Irvine.

About M360 Advisors

M360 Advisors is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages alternative investment vehicles for institutional and accredited retail investors. M360 Advisors’ fund offerings are designed to provide a short-duration, high-yield, low-volatility alternative to traditional fixed income investments, while also providing significant collateral protection and reasonable liquidity. Fund offerings are designed for international tax efficiency and have attracted institutional investors throughout the world. M360 Advisors benefits from proprietary deal flow sourced by its affiliate, Money360, Inc., a vertically-integrated direct lender that originates commercial real estate loans collateralized by office, industrial, multifamily, hospitality and retail property types.

Media Contact

Carly Hall

Prosek Partners

chall@prosek.com

(646) 818-9286



