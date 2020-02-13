Datical Names Dion Cornett as President, Closes 2019 with Continued Year-over-year Growth

Former Red Hat and MariaDB Executive to Drive Investment in Open Source Community for Database Change; Company’s Sustained Growth Garners Funding, Fuels Launch of Liquibase Pro and Support for Cloud-native Databases

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datical , the leading provider of database release automation solutions, today announced the appointment of seasoned open source executive Dion Cornett as president. The company also announced another year of significant growth in terms of new customers and recurring revenue. In addition, Datical’s open source offering, Liquibase, saw its seventh consecutive year of growth, with downloads increasing by over 100% between 2018 and 2019. Total Liquibase downloads exceeded 13 million in 2019.

As president, Cornett brings over a decade of open source leadership experience at Red Hat and MariaDB. He previously served as CEO of ReachForce, a B2B marketing and sales software provider that was acquired by Leadspace. Previously, he was the vice president of global sales at MariaDB Corporation, one of the fastest growing open source database providers with more than 12 million users worldwide. Before that, he held multiple vice president roles at Red Hat for over eight years.

“I’m truly excited to embark on my new role at Datical,” said Dion Cornett, president of Datical. “The company’s ongoing efforts to support the open source community, namely through Liquibase and Liquibase Pro, are changing the game when it comes to how organizations are bringing DevOps to the database. I’m looking forward to seeing what this year brings in terms of new products and updates that will leverage the power of open source to make deployments easier for everyone involved in the database release process.”

In addition to this appointment, Datical’s successful market expansion continued in 2019. Its support for Liquibase, the leading open source solution enabling application teams to version, track, and deploy database schema changes, resulted in over 13 million community downloads in 2019 from users at leading companies such as Ericsson, JP Morgan Chase, Macys, and Oracle. In February 2019, the company announced $10 million in Series C funding led by River Cities Capital Funds, with participation from existing investors S3 Ventures and Mercury Fund. The funding was put toward expanding research and development, customer success capabilities, and sales and marketing functions.

“As we reflect on the past year, we continue seeing large enterprises implement solutions for modernizing their database release processes,” said Derek Hutson, CEO of Datical. “In addition to empowering enterprises with tools to bolster their application delivery strategy, continued support of our open source initiative is another driving pillar for Datical, which is why we’re thrilled to welcome open source veteran Dion Cornett to the team. Looking forward, customers should stay tuned for new developments regarding Liquibase, as well as innovative product announcements this year.”

Enterprises continue to see Database Release Automation as a must for increasing the speed of innovation. The 2019 State of Database Deployments in Application Delivery , commissioned by Dimensional Research, found that 80% of application stakeholders agree that deploying database code changes takes longer than deploying application code changes. Furthermore, 92% of respondents reported difficulties accelerating the deployment of database schema changes in an effort to match the pace at which they deploy application code changes. Based on these findings, the report underscores the value that can be gained from automating database deployments.

Datical 2019 Corporate and Product Milestones

Corporate Momentum

Another year of significant revenue growth with new customers like Intrado, NetJets, and Bancolombia; new government customers include the States of New York and Maryland

Secured $10 million in Series C funding led by River Cities Capital Funds, with participation from existing investors S3 Ventures and Mercury Fund

$10 million in Series C funding led by River Cities Capital Funds, with participation from existing investors S3 Ventures and Mercury Fund Revealed results of independent survey focused on challenges associated with accelerating database deployments, with over half of respondents coming from enterprises with 1,000+ employees

results of independent survey focused on challenges associated with accelerating database deployments, with over half of respondents coming from enterprises with 1,000+ employees Announced winners of its inaugural Database DevOps Innovation Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals pioneering the use of IT automation

Product Innovations

Introduced support for Liquibase 3.7 which included improvements for DB2 for z/OS and other enhancements that improved performance on database platforms such as MariaDB, MySQL, Oracle, SQLServer, and Sybase

support for Liquibase 3.7 which included improvements for DB2 for z/OS and other enhancements that improved performance on database platforms such as MariaDB, MySQL, Oracle, SQLServer, and Sybase Announced expanded platform support for Amazon RDS for Oracle, Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL, Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL, EnterpriseDB Postgres, and PostgreSQL Community Edition

expanded platform support for Amazon RDS for Oracle, Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL, Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL, EnterpriseDB Postgres, and PostgreSQL Community Edition Received a U.S. patent for its Database Change Management Simulator, which prevents application downtime and security vulnerabilities by determining the impact of database changes before they are deployed

Resources

About Datical, Inc.

Datical’s mission is to transform the way businesses build software so they can deliver better customer experiences faster. Datical solutions deliver the database release automation capabilities technology executives need to get the most out of their Agile, Cloud, DevOps and Continuous Delivery investments. With Datical database release automation, organizations can shorten the time it takes to bring applications to market while eliminating the security vulnerabilities, costly errors, data loss and downtime often associated with current database deployment methods. For more information, visit www.datical.com , call 737-402-7187 or connect via @datical .

Media Contact

Kelly Ferguson

Offleash for Datical

datical@offleashpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e00fb31-f7b0-421f-81f6-6842550896ca

Dion Cornett, President, Datical As president, Cornett brings over a decade of open source leadership experience at Red Hat and MariaDB to the database release automation company.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.