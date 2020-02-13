MADD Canada’s Education Program Currently Touring Manitoba To Deliver Sober Driving Message To Students

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) are delivering a powerful and emotional program about the risks and consequences of impaired driving to middle and high schools students across Manitoba.



MADD Canada’s 2019-2020 School Assembly Program, titled Over the Edge, is being delivered to students in Grades 7 – 12 to highlight the dangers of impaired driving, and how they can prevent it. Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes.

“Our goal with the School Assembly Program is to get young people thinking about how a single decision to drive after drinking or doing drugs can have tragic and permanent consequences,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “We want to equip them with the information, motivation and confidence to make safe choices that will keep them and their peers safe on the roads.”



As Provincial Sponsor, MPI directly supports the delivery of 109 presentations to schools around Manitoba. MADD Canada and MPI are highlighting the partnership and the School Assembly Program’s tour of provincial schools with a special screening of Over the Edge at Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute in Winnipeg today.

“Over the Edge delivers the sober driving message in an impactful and effective way, showing students the devastation caused by impaired driving and reminding them that it is completely preventable,” said Satvir Jatana, Vice-President, Employee and Community Engagement, Manitoba Public Insurance. “MPI is proud to support this work to educate Manitoba youth and empower them to help prevent impaired driving.”



Over The Edge shows the story of 17-year-old Sam, who moves back to her hometown to live with her Dad while her Mom travels for work. At a party to celebrate Sam’s homecoming, she reunites with her two best friends, Kat and Adam, and meets Kat’s friend, Steve. The group catches up while drinking and smoking cannabis. Things quickly get out of hand when Kat divulges a secret, and Sam and Adam leave. Knowing she shouldn’t drive, Sam calls her Dad to pick them up. The next morning, Sam and her Dad decide to go fishing. On the way, Sam gets a text from Kat saying that Steve is driving impaired. Sam and her Dad agree to pick Kat up at a nearby farm, and Sam calls the police to report Steve’s impaired driving. Suddenly, a crash happens, changing all of their lives forever.

After that fictional story concludes, viewers see interviews with real-life victims of impaired driving who talk about their loved ones who were killed or injured in crashes. This year’s program tells the stories of:



Cassius Richards

Cassius was killed when an impaired driver, with over twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system, sped through a red light and hit his car. The impaired driver was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison. For Cassius’ family, there is a void left in their hearts that can never be filled.

Doug Stewart & Emily Stewart

A day before Father’s Day, Doug and his daughter Emily were on their way home when a cannabis-impaired driver collided with their car head-on after swerving into the middle of a two-lane highway. Doug was killed in the crash. Emily suffered broken bones and a critical brain injury, and was not expected to live. With courage and perseverance, she survived and has made inspiring progress, but she will never fully recover from her injury.

Stanley Thomson

Four carloads of teenagers stopped at a restaurant on their way home from a high school graduation party. After getting a bite to eat, the friends got back into their cars, with one of the drivers high on cannabis, and they headed home. The driver who was high began to play a daring game of leapfrog with his vehicle. Suddenly, one vehicle pulled out directly in front of an oncoming tractor trailer and triggered a devastating chain reaction of collisions. Five young men, including Stanley, died in the crash and 11 were seriously or permanently injured.

Surveys show MADD Canada’s education efforts resonate with young people. In a 2017-2018 survey about that year’s School Assembly Program, titled The Pact, students said: the program effectively delivered the sober driving message (66%); it motivated them to make the right decision when it comes to preventing impaired driving (74%); they had or planned to have conversations with family and friends about impaired driving (73%); and they supported having a similar presentation at the school the following year (97%).

To see a clip of the new program, visit the School Programs page on the MADD Canada web site at: https://madd.ca/pages/programs/youth-services/school-programs/ .

For more information, please contact: Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or jhancock@madd.ca. Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca. MPI Media Relations Unit, 204-985-7300



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.