Bank Street Group announced as key partner for TMT M&A Forum USA 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMT Finance is pleased to announce a collaboration with Bank Street Group, the communications infrastructure focused boutique investment bank, for the Americas biggest gathering of TMT M&A and Investment Leaders, Bankers and Advisors at TMT M&A Forum USA 2020.



TMT Forum M&A USA 2020 brings together industry leaders from companies including Verizon, Sprint, KKR, Uniti Group, GTT, EQT, Nokia, Tillman, Intel, and many more, to discuss how investing in a new generation of communications infrastructure will deliver real value and where to unlock the next opportunities.

The one-day event will take place at the Metropolitan Club, NYC, on March 31, 2020, and offers 350 M&A professionals the opportunity to engage with leading figureheads and discuss M&A strategies in infrastructure and the cloud, together with the changing trends within the US telecommunications and technology landscape.

Bank Street Founder and Senior Managing Director, Richard S. Lukaj, will be opening TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 with a Visionary Keynote to highlight M&A opportunities, trends and the strategies that businesses are developing to expand their digital infrastructure portfolios globally.

“We’re delighted to be part of TMT M&A Forum USA for the second year running, especially following a year of huge investment in communications infrastructure. The sector is going through a large amount of change and disruption, and is at a critical moment in time, with the year ahead looking very strong again for investment and M&A in key verticals across data centers, fiber, towers and cloud services. We are excited to share our experiences and expertise at the conference, of helping clients focus on expanding their coverage and capacity globally,” said Lukaj.

“Bank Street is a leader in M&A and investment advisory across the key verticals being discussed at TMT M&A Forum USA 2020, so we are really excited to be working with the team again this year. 2019 not only saw a number of standout deals in telecoms, communications infrastructure and cloud services industries, but also exciting expansions into new markets for players vying to stay one step ahead of the competition. Bank Street is well-placed to assist in capitalising on existing growth opportunities, as well as uncovering prospects, and we’re looking forward to discussing how M&A activity will develop in 2020/21,” said CEO of TMT Finance, Dominic Lowndes.

Bank Street will also chair the TMT Leadership Panel and the TMT M&A Strategies breakout session, discussing strategies for increasing the next phase of growth for digital services and connectivity with telecom operators, digital infrastructure owners and investors. The sessions bring together C-level executives including Rick Calder, President & CEO at GTT Communications, Andrew Frey, Partner at Searchlight Capital, Chad Crank, Managing Director at Grain Management, and Michael Rees, CFO & COO, SummitIG.

TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 will feature 350 attendees from across the world and 70 speakers across 25 sessions within the event programme. Prices increase on February 21. To register your ticket, please visit tmtfinance.com/pricing

For more information about TMT M&A Forum USA 2020, please visit tmtfinance.com/usa or contact enquiries@tmtfinance.com for speaker and sponsor opportunities.

